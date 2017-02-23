Kansas hires Southern Miss’ Zac Woodfin

Southern Miss head strength coach Zac Woodfin is leaving the program to take on a similar role at Kansas, the Kansas athletic department announced on Thursday.
Woodfin is considered a rising star in the profession after contributing to turnarounds in the football programs at UAB and USM.
“Zac is a guy who really knows how to put his stamp on a program … he was a disciplined method of running his strength and conditioning program, yet knows how to make it fun for his players,” Kansas athletic director David Beaty said in a press release. “I was really impressed with his general knowledge of the culture of college athletics and think he is a great fit for our program as (we) continue to move forward.”
Woodfin served as interim athletic director at USM after Bill McGillis announced in late December that he was stepping down to become athletic director at the University of San Diego.
USM hired former Tennessee associate athletic director Jon Gilbert as its new athletic director in late January.
Before arriving at UAB, he spent three seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Green Bay Packers.
