Alabama hammers Southern Miss

Alabama scored seven times over its final three at bats to break open a tie game in defeating Southern Miss 12-5 Wednesday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Golden Eagles fell to 3-1 and also had a four-game winning streak against the Crimson Tide (3-1) snapped in the process.
Mason Irby, who has hit in all four games to start his Golden Eagle career, and Hunter Slater each collected two hits to pace the Golden Eagle nine-hit attack.
Dylan Burdeaux led off the game with a solo shot to left-center for his third homer of the year, marking the first long back to start a game since he did it at FIU on May 10, last season.
Alabama, though, registered five runs in the second, including a two-run double by Chandler Avent and a two-run homer by Hunter Alexander – his second of the year.
The Golden Eagles, though, rallied with three runs in the fourth to cut the gap. After a pair of strikeouts, Tracy Hadley and Cole Donaldson each singled before Storme Cooper walked to load the bases. Then, LeeMarcus Boyd doubled to deep centerfield to clear the bases, cutting the margin to 5-4. They tied the score one frame later on a Donaldson bases loaded walk.
The Crimson Tide hit two doubles in the sixth, the second one driving in the go-ahead run by Cobie Vance.
Alabama added five more tallies in the seventh and one in the eighth as they connected for 14 hits off of seven Southern Miss pitchers.
While pitching a strong three innings of relief of starter Taylor Braley, J.C. Keys (0-1) suffered the loss by allowing a run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Alabama reliever Zac Rogers threw an inning of scoreless relief to get the victory and improve to 1-0. Davis Vainer allowed just one hits and fanned four over the final three frames to garner his first save.
