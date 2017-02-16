Southern Miss

February 16, 2017

Southern Miss sets weekend rotation for opening series

By Patrick Magee

The Southern Miss pitching rotation is set for the season's opening series against Northeastern in Hattiesburg.

Junior right-hander Hayden Roberts will take the mound first, getting the start in Friday's 4 p.m. contest.

Junior left-hander Kirk McCarty will be starter in Saturday's 1 p.m. contest.

Freshman right-hander Cody Carroll, a native of Mount Olive, Fla., will be the starter at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Carroll stands 6-foot-2 and went 8-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 13 starts last season at Eustis High School.

Roberts earned a pair of late starts last season and performed well. He went 0-0 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

McCarty put together an All-Conference USA campaign a year ago. He went 8-1 in 17 games, striking out 89 and walking 27.

Southern Miss

