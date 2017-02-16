Southern Miss sets weekend rotation for opening series

The Southern Miss pitching rotation is set for the season's opening series against Northeastern in Hattiesburg.
Junior right-hander Hayden Roberts will take the mound first, getting the start in Friday's 4 p.m. contest.
Junior left-hander Kirk McCarty will be starter in Saturday's 1 p.m. contest.
Freshman right-hander Cody Carroll, a native of Mount Olive, Fla., will be the starter at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Carroll stands 6-foot-2 and went 8-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 13 starts last season at Eustis High School.
Roberts earned a pair of late starts last season and performed well. He went 0-0 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.
McCarty put together an All-Conference USA campaign a year ago. He went 8-1 in 17 games, striking out 89 and walking 27.
