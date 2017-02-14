Southern Miss’ Joy Lee-McNelis taking ‘leave of absence’ from team

The University of Southern Mississippi’s women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis announced Tuesday that she will be taking a leave of absence due to personal health reasons for an unspecified amount of time.
Late last week, Coach McNelis was hospitalized for chest discomfort and tests revealed a small mass in the upper left lobe of McNelis’ lung. McNelis was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma that is contained. She will undergo further testing and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. McNelis will not travel to Florida this week and Assistant Head Coach Kiley Hill will assume interim head coaching duties during her absence.
“I am really proud of how this team has over achieved this year and how they’d fought extremely hard,” McNelis said. “In return, I will have the same fight as I face this adversity over the next few weeks. I know that God is in control and, with the prayers of many, good things will come. I have the utmost confidence in Coach Kiley Hill and my staff and know they will lead this team in a way that would make all of our Southern Miss fans proud. Our community is blessed to have great medical resources and people who will help in any way possible.”
Southern Miss plays at FIU on Thursday at 6 p.m. and then at Florida Atlantic on Saturday, at 4 p.m.
Comments