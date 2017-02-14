Keating looks to keep hot ‘16 finish rolling for Southern Miss

If Gulfport’s Daniel Keating finds a way to build on his finish to the 2016 season, his junior campaign at Southern Miss should be his best yet.
There wasn’t a hotter bat in the USM lineup to close out last season than Keating. Over the final seven games that included the Conference USA Tournament and the Tallahassee Regional, he was 11-for-24 at the plate with a homer, four doubles and nine RBIs.
Six of those RBIs came during the C-USA Tournament in Hattiesburg, helping him earn tournament MVP honors.
“The whole tournament was surreal,” Keating said “It ended with such a magic finish (on a play at home plate). We might not ever seen anything like that here again. It’s great to be a part of something special like that.”
USM opens the new season at 4 p.m. on Friday against Northeastern with Keating likely to have a spot in the starting lineup.
As for which position he’ll be in, it’s unclear.
After serving primarily as a designated hitter last year, Keating has been working mostly in center field headed into 2017 opener.
USM head coach Scott Berry has been encouraged by Keating’s improved play in the field, but he faces stiff competition for playing time in center due to the emergence of freshman Matt Wallner, a a 6-foot-5, 220-pound arrival from Forest Lake, Minnesota.
The left-handed hitting Wallner signed with USM over the summer after the school he originally inked with, the University of North Dakota, shut down its baseball program.
If Wallner does begin the season as the starter in center field, Keating could still see time in the outfield in games where Wallner moves to the pitching mound.
Sophomore Hunter Slater is on pace to be the starter in left field and junior Mason Irby should be the right fielder, but Berry said last week that he is confident that all of his outfielders could be easily shuffled between the three spots.
Keating, who played shortstop and pitched at Gulfport, said “there’s no telling” where he could wind up as far as a position.
“We’ve got a couple of guys still fighting for a position,” he said. “I’ve been playing center field and hopefully if I do play defense I’ll be out there. I could be at DH or in the outfield, just wherever I’m needed.”
Keating batted .303 with five homers and 29 RBIs last year. He’s also one of the team’s better base runners and had seven steals on 11 attempts last season.
Keating seems likely to fit in somewhere in the middle of the order and he should be surrounded with plenty of support.
USM lost three of its top four hitters to graduation in Tim Lynch (.365), Jake Sandlin (.353) and Nick Dawson (.328), but first baseman Dylan Burdeaux and Taylor Braley are back in the lineup following strong seasons at the plate. Burdeaux batted .335 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. Braley hit .323 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs before his season ended with a knee injury after just 27 games.
Sophomore Hunter Slater also appears set to improve on his numbers after batting .314 with four homers and 26 RBIs last year. If Wallner lives up the buzz surrounding him, the USM lineup may be one of the program’s best since the 2010 team that batted .324 as a unit.
“One through nine, it will be hard to pitch around somebody,” Keating said. “Last year, we kind of faced that issue a little bit with guys like Tim in lineup. People could pitch around him. One through nine, we’ll be tough to pitch to.”
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments