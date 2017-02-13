Bulked up Hadley set to fill many roles for Southern Miss

Pascagoula’s Tracy Hadley has always had the reputation of being a slender and smooth athlete whether it’s in the backcourt for basketball or on the infield for baseball.
Now in his senior year as a member of the Southern Miss baseball team, Hadley is no longer a skinny shortstop. He bulked up in the offseason and now checks in at 6-foot, 189 pounds.
“I’m a lot stronger. I gained like 12 pounds so I kind of buffed up a little,” Hadley said with a smile.
Hadley is walking and talking with a little more confidence now that he’s finally filling out in his final year of college. After years of struggling to put on the pounds, he’s anxious to see his hard work pays off for the Golden Eagles.
“If people really understood how hard it was for me to gain weight they’d actually feel sorry for me,” he said. “I’ve been trying to gain weight since high school when I was playing basketball. My body is finally developing so that’s a good thing.”
Hadley battled through injuries during his first season at USM last year after transferring in from Pearl River Community College. He got healthy enough in time to take over late as the team’s starting third baseman after Taylor Braley went down with a season-ending knee injury.
After again dealing with an injury in the fall, Hadley feels like he can endure the 56-game schedule this season.
“Over the summer, I stayed in the weight room,” Hadley said. “Last year was kind of up and down for me health-wise. I’m trying to prevent that the best way I can this year.”
Hadley showed up strong defensively in the Conference USA Tournament and provided some timely hitting. He finished his junior campaign with a .256 batting average, one homer and 14 RBIs.
Hadley is expected to play an important role again for USM this season, but he has no clear position at the moment.
USM head coach Scott Berry expects Hadley to play the role of utility man due to his ability to play second base, shortstop and third base. He could even see some time in the outfield this year.
Hadley and LeeMarcus Boyd, a transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College, have seen most of the reps at shortstop. Hadley has also shared time at second base with sophomore Storme Cooper, who was slick around the bag a year ago.
A fully healthy Braley, who hit 10 homers in 27 games last year, will return as the team’s starting third baseman, but Hadley can fill in when Braley sees time on the pitcher’s mound.
After showing last season that he can come up with web gems in the field, the goal for Hadley this year will be an improved performance at the plate following an inconsistent 2016.
“It’s just not getting myself out, taking what they give me,” Hadley said. “When I get my pitch, don’t miss it. I feel like I get myself in trouble because I’m too passive or I’m too aggressive. It’s all about staying within myself . I know I’m not a home run hitter. I shouldn’t be swinging for the fence. I’ve got to know the situations. I’m a bat control guy. If there is a runner on second and no outs, I can move him. My strength is up the middle and the right side. It’s just staying within myself and knowing my identity.”
USM opens the 2017 campaign at 4 p.m. Friday, beginning a three-game weekend series against Northeastern.
It’s unclear where Hadley will fit in to begin the season, but he fully embraces the idea of being USM’s top utility man.
“Me being a competitor, I just want to play,” Hadley said. “I’m a shortstop, but there are multiple positions I can play. As long as I’m on the field it really doesn’t matter. When I’m on the bench, that’s when I’m unhappy. Whatever I can do to get on the field and help the team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Game plan
Who: Southern Miss vs. Northeastern
When: 4 p.m., Friday
Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg
Radio: 1580 AM
Comments