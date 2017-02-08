Southern Miss, MSU announce home-and-home baseball series

The Southern Miss and Mississippi State baseball programs will play a pair of weekend series at each of the schools' ballparks during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
MSU is set to visit USM on Feb. 16-18, 2018, marking the Bulldogs' first trip to Hattiesburg since the 2010 campaign.
Southern Miss will travel to Starkville on Feb. 22-24. It will be USM's first visit to MSU since 2009.
Since 2011, USM and MSU have met just once a season with the game taking place in Pearl. The two teams will meet on March 21 in Pearl this season.
The Golden Eagles open the 2017 campaign on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Northeastern.
MSU opens the season on Feb. 17 against Texas Tech in Starkville.
