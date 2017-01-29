Harrison Central star weighing options after earning Southern Miss offer

Harrison Central senior offensive lineman Jacob Shoemaker picked up the Southern Miss offer he had been hoping for on Sunday.
USM head coach Jay Hopson met with Shoemaker after breakfast and offered the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Shoemaker.
“He said that I fit Southern Miss a lot,” Shoemaker said. “He said I was the type of player that they want.”
Shoemaker, who is verbally committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, planned to take some time and mull over his options.
“I think it's great,” he said. “I'll go home and talk with my parents and see what they think. Then, I'll make my decision.”
Shoemaker said he plans to make his decision before National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Shoemaker, who played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game, also holds scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State, Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay and Samford.
Shoemaker, who had freshman USM offensive lineman Wyatt Richtofen serve as his host, said that his official visit to the Hattiesburg campus went well.
“It was great,” he said. “I had fun, ate a lot and met a bunch of new people.”
Shoemaker was named the 2016 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
Comments