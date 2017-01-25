Harrison Central standout aims for offer on Southern Miss visit

Another Coast high school football standout will be making an official visit to Southern Miss this weekend and he hopes to get some good news while he's in Hattiesburg.
Harrison Central senior offensive lineman Jacob Shoemaker will be making the trip and he’d like to add USM to his list of scholarship offers.
The member of the 2016 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team is currently verbally committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, but he's hoping that the Golden Eagles jump on board.
“I'm hoping that the coaches like me and that they offer,” Shoemaker said Wednesday.
Shoemaker has been committed to MGCCC for a while, planning to improve his offer sheet after one season there. If USM offers, he may be willing to change his plans.
“I'll have to think about that pretty hard,” the 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman said.
Shoemaker received scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State, Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay and Samford.
USM's interest in Shoemaker increased following a strong showing in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
“They started texting me pretty hard after the Mississippi-Alabama Game,” Shoemaker said. “They told me that game was really what set it off for them. I went in there and had a good week practice and had a good game.”
The USM staff has told Shoemaker that they would expect him to play guard, but he anticipates playing tackle at MGCCC.
While he's hoping for a USM offer, Shoemaker feels content if MGCCC ends up his destination as planned.
“I'm already committed so I'm happy either way it goes,” he said.
Biloxi's Jones raves about visit
Biloxi senior receiver Tim Jones made his official visit to USM last weekend and left Hattiesburg impressed.
“It was fantastic,” Jones said. “I'm ready to get up there now. I just wish I was up there. I wish I had graduated early.”
USM redshirt junior running back Tez Parks served as the player host for the 6-foot-2 202-pound Jones, who was a four-year standout at receiver for the Indians.
Jones said that he got to know Marcelo Rodriguez, a quarterback out of Miami, Fla., on his visit to USM and he also talked with a pair of Coast prospects, D'Iberville defensive back Tyler Barnes and Gautier offensive lineman Paul Gainer.
“We had a good time,” Jones said. “I guess (Rodriguez) liked that I was a receiver he could throw to. He was excited. He was just ready to get up there.”
Barnes is a solid verbal commitment to USM while Gainer remains undecided.
Gainer is considering Tulane, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette. He is scheduled to visit ULL this weekend.
