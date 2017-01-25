Southern Miss

3 Southern Miss players earn preseason C-USA honors

By Patrick Magee

Three Southern Miss baseball players picked up preseason All-Conference USA honors on Wednesday in a vote by the league's coaches.

Junior left-hander Kirk McCarty, junior third baseman Taylor Braley and senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux were all named to the preseason all-conference team.

The Southern Miss baseball team was also picked to finish third in C-USA by the league's coaches.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 41-20 season that included a Conference USA Tournament championship.

McCarty went 8-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 17 appearances, 16 starts, last season. He struck out 89 batters and walked just 27 in 88 2/3 innings.

Burdeaux batted .335 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs last season as the USM right fielder. He is expected to move to first base this year.

Braley missed more than half the 2016 season due to an injury, but still batted .323 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

The USM baseball season starts on Feb. 17 when it begins a three-game home series against Northeastern.

The Conference USA baseball tournament will be held May 24-28 at MGM Park in Biloxi.

C-USA preseason awards

Predicted order of finish

1. Rice (5)

2. Florida Atlantic (4)

3. Southern Miss (3)

4. Old Dominion

5. Louisiana Tech

T6. Charlotte

T6. FIU

8. Marshall

9. UAB

T10. Middle Tennessee

T10. UTSA

12. WKU

(first place votes in parentheses)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ford Proctor, Rice (Sophomore, IF)

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Glenn Otto, Rice (Junior, Right-hander)

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

P Kirk McCarty Jr. Southern Miss

P Ricardo Salinas Jr. Rice

P Casey Sutton Sr. Louisiana Tech

RP Glenn Otto Jr. Rice

C Brent Diaz Jr. Louisiana Tech

IF Taylor Braley Jr. Southern Miss

IF Dylan Burdeaux Sr. Southern Miss

IF Brett Netzer Jr. Charlotte

IF Ford Proctor So. Rice

IF Logan Sherer Sr. Charlotte

OF Jesse Baker Sr. UTSA

OF T.J. Nichting Sr. Charlotte

OF Charlie Warren Sr. Rice

DH/UT Sean Labsan Sr. Florida Atlantic

DH/UT Jonathan Washam Sr. Louisiana Tech

