Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson headlines Biloxi coaching clinic

Southern Miss head football coach Jay Hopson will serve as the headliner when the 54th Annual Gulf Coast Coaches Clinch takes place Wednesday-Friday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi.
Hopson, who is entering his second season as the head coach at USM, will speak at 11 a.m. Thursday. He is just one on a long list of high school and college coaches set to speak to coaches from across the region.
It all starts at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday with Tulane defensive line coach Kevin Peoples providing his expertise on defensive line play.
Moss Point native Marcus Woodson, who is the defensive backs coach at Memphis, has a prime time slot on the first day, speaking at 6:15 p.m. He'll talk about linebacker and secondary coverages.
New Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens will be the final speaker of the first night, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Likens is a Brookhaven native and a former receiver at Mississippi State.
Newly-hired Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator Will Hall will join Hopson as one of the speakers on Thursday. He will speak at both 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the topic of the ball-control passing game.
George County football coach Matt Caldwell is the only area high school coach taking part in the event. He will talk about offensive line play at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The three-day event will wrap up on Friday with three high school coaches taking the stage. Lance Mancuso, who takes over the newly-formed Jefferson Davis County program, will be the final speaker at 10:25 a.m. on Friday.
For more information on the clinic, contact Lindy Callahan at 863-7779 or 297-5247.
Comments