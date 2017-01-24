Former George County star switches commitment to Southern Miss

Former George County football standout Tyler Jack has flipped his verbal commitment from Troy to Southern Miss, he told the Sun Herald on Tuesday.
Jack, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback, played the last two seasons at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville.
Jack had 33 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions during his sophomore season at PRCC. As a freshman, he had 60 tackles and four interceptions.
Jack also held scholarship offers from Memphis and SMU.
USM will have a pair of returning seniors starters at the two cornerback positions in 2017 with Cornell Armstrong and Trae Collins entering their final seasons in Hattiesburg.
Comments