January 19, 2017 9:42 PM

Campbell scores career-high 26 in Southern Miss victory

Associated Press

Quinton Campbell scored a career-high 26 points and Southern Miss defeated North Texas 75-65 on Thursday night.

Michael Ramey added 11 points for the Golden Eagles (6-12, 3-3 Conference USA), who had one less field goal and three fewer 3-pointers than the Mean Green but were 25 of 35 from the free-throw line to 10 of 24 for North Texas.

Derail Green scored a season-high 17 points, Ryan Woolridge 15 and A.J. Lawson 14 for North Texas (6-12, 0-6), which lost its seventh straight game.

North Texas led once, 18-17, after a Ja'Michael Brown 3-pointer that Southern Miss answered with a 14-2 run, which started with six points from Campbell, to end the first half and lead 31-20.

Southern Miss opened the second half with a Campbell 3-pointer that began a 7-0 spurt. The Mean Green cut the lead to nine twice in the second half.

Southern Miss

