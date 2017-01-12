Southern Miss

January 12, 2017 7:55 PM

Southern Miss can’t rally past Old Dominion

Sun Herald

Southern Miss couldn’t muster a decisive rally Thursday night.

Despite trading leads with Old Dominion, the Golden Eagles fell behind in the second half and never regained its advantage in the 54-50 loss.

The defeat snapped a two-game winning streak for USM (5-11).

Cortez Edwards led USM with 13 points. He also pulled in six rebounds, second on the team to Quinton Campbell’s eight.

B.J. Stith led the Monarchs (11-6) with 14 points. Ahmad Caver and Zoran Talley both scored 12.

Southern Miss continues its road trip Saturday with a 6 p.m. start at Charlotte.

Southern Miss

