Southern Miss hires new offensive line coach

Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson has made a new addition to his coaching staff.
Hopson has tabbed Erik Losey of East Tennessee State as his new offensive line coach, the Johnson City (Tenn.) Press reports. The Sun Herald has also confirmed the hiring of Losey.
Losey replaces Jack Wright, who is out after one season as the USM offensive line coach.
Losey's hiring at USM brings about a reunion with Hopson. He served as the offensive line coach for Hopson at Alcorn State in 2013 before working the last three seasons at ETSU.
During his one season at Alcorn State, Losey's offensive line finished first in the SWAC in fewest sacks allowed.
Losey coached running backs at Campbell University in 2012 and coached the offensive line at Webber International University in 2011.
During the 2009 and 2010 seasons, Losey was the offensive line quality control coach at Florida State.
He began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Western Kentucky, serving in that role in 2007 and 2008.
Losey was an all-conference football player at both East Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.
