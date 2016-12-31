Southern Miss plays rare basketball game on New Year’s Day

Southern Miss plays host to Louisiana Tech in its Conference-USA opener at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed-Green Coliseum.
For the third straight year, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech open C-USA action against each other.
The Golden Eagles (3-9) have lost eight straight games, including three at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Tournament last week in Honolulu.
Quinton Campbell is averaging a team-best 10.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Tim Rowe is second at 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Louisiana Tech (8-5) has one of the league’s top players, Erik McCree, who averages a team-leading 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. Jacobi Boykins is second at 14.8 points, Jalen Harris at 12.7. Omar Sherman is the Bulldogs’ other double-digit scorer, producing 10.3 points.
The Bulldogs beat Southern Miss 70-59 in their last meeting on Jan. 23, 2016 at Reed-Green Coliseum.
Southern Miss is playing in only its third game on New Year’s Day. The others came in 1952 and 1999.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments