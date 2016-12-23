Southern Miss

December 23, 2016 9:04 PM

Stephen F. Austin downs Southern Miss 67-64 behind Canete

Associated Press

Ivan Canete finished with 18 points and Kevin Harris added 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 67-64 win over Southern Mississippi in the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night.

Cortez Edwards missed a 3 to tie it and Canete grabbed the rebound with five seconds left to secure the win.

Leon Gilmore III made a pair of free throws to tie it at 46, and his dunk with 10:34 left gave Stephen F. Austin (5-6) the lead. Michael Ramey made a pair of free throws for Southern Mississippi (3-8) with 5:43 left to tie it at 57.

The Golden Eagles led 30-22 at halftime before the Lumberjacks outscored them 24-16 in the first nine minutes of the second half.

Southern Mississippi raced to a 12-1 lead to start the game. Chase Winchester’s 3 with 10:17 remaining before halftime was the Lumberjacks’ first field goal of the game. Cortez Edwards and Quinton Campbell led Southern Mississippi with 11 points apiece.

