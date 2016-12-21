Southern Miss hires search firm to help find new AD

Southern Miss president Rodney Bennett has officially selected a firm to aid in his search of a new athletic director at the school.
Bennett has hired Eastman & Beaudine to help find a replacement for Bill McGillis, who is stepping down to become athletic director at the University of San Diego next month.
Bob Beaudine, president and CEO of Eastman & Beaudine, was also involved in the process in 2013 when McGillis, who was previously an assistant athletic director at South Florida, was tabbed for the USM job.
Bennett employed a search committee to help find an athletic director in 2013, but it's undecided whether he will do the same this time.
“Dr. Bennett is still considering the next steps beyond hiring the search firm,” USM spokesman Jim Coll said Wednesday.
Beaudine headed up the search committee in 2013 with former Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley serving in an advisory role.
The USM athletic director job opening has been posted on the school's web site.
Comments