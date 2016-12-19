Mississippi State men thrash Southern Miss in Jackson

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations Pause

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

2:51 Kiln mother, sister recall last moments with crash victim

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order