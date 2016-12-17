Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Communities
Cruisin The Coast
Latest News
Business
Casinos
Crime
DHS
Military
Politics
Crawdaddy
Weather
State
Nation & World
By the Way
Hurricane Katrina
Sports
Sports
High School
Outdoors
New Orleans Saints
Biloxi Shuckers
Southern Miss
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
New Orleans Pelicans
Auto Racing
Blogs & Columnists
Keeping Score
Patrick Magee
Patrick Ochs
Rick Cleveland
Brian Allee-Walsh
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
@Home
Health & Fitness
Engagement/Wedding Ads
Marquee
Calendar
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Ask the Expert
TV Guide
Blogs & Columnists
Desk Life
Lannie & Granny
Entertainment
Entertainment
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Maps
Arts and Culture
Celebrities
Comics
Dining
Horoscopes
Framed Photos
Movie News & Reviews
Blogs & Columnists
Throwing Shade
C'est La Vie
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
More Opinions
Letters
Sound Off
Cartoons
Blogs & Columnists
Paul Hampton
Charlie Mitchell
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Southern Miss
December 17, 2016 5:28 PM
LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss takes on ULL in New Orleans Bowl
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
i
By Patrick Magee
pmagee@sunherald.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss takes on ULL in New Orleans Bowl
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Southern Miss
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:37
Meridian proves too much for Gulfport
Pause
1:24
Laurel scores 35 in second half vs Picayune
1:14
Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi
1:31
Meet the next bishop of Biloxi
2:58
Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality
3:41
His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
0:30
Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some
2:07
Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition
2:28
Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama
1:53
Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 months ago
Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record
1:29
2 months ago
Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record
1:16
3 months ago
Southern Miss' Mullens, Staggers talk about their big game
2:48
5 months ago
Southern Miss fans meet their Golden Eagle football team
View more video
Southern Miss
Golden Eagles poised to end season on winning note in New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans Bowl: Mullens healthy, Southern Miss D feels ‘called out’
Southern Miss’ Brandon Farmer has revenge in mind for New Orleans Bowl
LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss takes on ULL in New Orleans Bowl
Long Beach’s Trevor Terry elated to sign with Southern Miss
Sports Videos
Comments