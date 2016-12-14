Southern Miss pursuing grad transfer from Big 12

The Southern Miss football staff is pursuing a graduate transfer to help provide depth on the offensive line next season.
Former Iowa State offensive tackle Jaypee Philbert Jr. tweeted Wednesday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Golden Eagles.
Humbled, and extremely thankful for my 1st grad transfer offer from Southern Miss University! pic.twitter.com/i2wg7ryF5j— Jaypee J Philbert Jr (@JAy_Peasy56) December 14, 2016
Philbert was Iowa State's starting left tackle as a redshirt junior for the first two games of the 2016 season, but he was suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules in September.
Philbert played in 10 games for Iowa State in 2015.
Philbert signed with Iowa State out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, choosing the Cyclones over Arizona State, South Florida and Kansas. He was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Philbert is a native of Atlanta.
