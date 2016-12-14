Coast product among 2 to sign with Southern Miss football

Southern Miss announced Wednesday the signing of two junior college football prospects.
The Golden Eagles landed Southwest Mississippi CC defensive tackle Delmond Landry and Jones County Junior College receiver Trevor Terry, who is a former Long Beach standout.
Landry provides immediate depth on the defensive line while Terry will look to compete for the outside receiver spot of D.J. Thompson, who is set to graduate.
“We are excited to have Delmond and Trevor join the Southern Miss football family,” USM head coach Jay Hopson said in a press release. “We look forward to them coming in to join us for the 2017 season.”
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Landry had 44 tackles at SMCC this past season. The Donaldson, La., native had 36 tackles as a freshman. Landry, a 6-foot-3, 290 lb., defensive lineman from Southwest Community College, collected 44 tackles (26 solo) which included a sack, five tackles for loss and a pass breakup this fall. As a freshman, he posted 36 tackles with a sack.
Landry, who was the District 8-1A MVP as a high school senior, also held offers from Texas-San Antonio and Western Kentucky.
Terry will have three years of eligibility remaining at USM after playing his freshman year at JCJC. He ranked second on the team with 16 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in an offense that struggled to pass the ball.
Terry caught 62 passes for 1,234 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Long Beach, earning a spot on the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
Terry also held offers from Tulane and James Madison.
