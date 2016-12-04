Southern Miss, Mississippi State accept bowl invitations Sunday

Southern Miss and Mississippi State each landed bowl bids on Sunday.
The Golden Eagles (6-6) will meet Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowlat 8 p.m on Dec. 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Despite a sub .500 record, Mississippi State will face Miami-Ohio in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Dec. 26.
Southern Miss will be playing in its fifth New Orleans Bowl, holding a 3-1 record.
USM holds a commanding 38-11-1 series lead over ULL. The Golden Eagles won their last meeting, 51-21 in 2008.
“I am extremely proud of the 2016 Golden Eagle football team and very excited to get the invitation to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said in a statement. “It is a great destination bowl and the Golden Eagle football family is excited to continue our season in the City of New Orleans.”
The Bulldogs (5-7) are one of three teams without six bowl-eligible wins to earn a berth based on their solid Academic Progress Rate rankings. MSU earned a bowl bid for the seventh straight year.
It will be the final game at MSU for linebacker Richie Brown, a former Long Beach standout.
