Report: Southern Miss, UL-Lafayette likely to meet in New Orleans Bowl

We all knew it was bound to happen one bowl season.
Southern Miss (6-6) and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) are likely to meet in the New Orleans Bowl at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Superdome, according to Stewart Mandel of Fox Sports.
For the 7 of you who care, ULL vs. Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl is a near-certainty.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 4, 2016
There is plenty of sarcasm from Mandel in that tweet, but this game would probably set up as one of the better attended bowls this year. USM always brings a nice crowd to New Orleans and ULL has averaged crowds of 45,103 in its four appearances in the New Orleans Bowl.
USM has played in the New Orleans Bowl four times, winning three. ULL played in the bowl game in four consecutive seasons from 2011-14, winning all four (unless you count the 2011 win, which was vacated).
Neither ULL or USM had the seasons they would have hoped for, but both fan bases should be relatively enthusiastic about this game.
USM beat Louisiana Tech 39-24 in the regular season finale to become bowl eligibility. ULL did the same thing, beating UL-Monroe 30-3 on Saturday.
USM leads the all-time series over ULL with a record of 38-11-1. The two teams last met in 2008 with USM winning 51-21.
