C-USA honors Southern Miss DB Picasso Nelson

Southern Miss junior defensive back Picasso Nelson Jr. was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in a 39-24 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday.
The former Oak Grove standout had a career-best nine tackles to go along with a pair of interceptions, helping the Golden Eagles improve to 6-6 and reach bowl eligibility.
The two interceptions were the first two of the season for Nelson. Both came in the fourth quarter.
Nelson also helped the Golden Eagles defense limit Louisiana Tech to just 8 yards rushing and 246 yards passing – a team which was averaging 357.3 passing yards heading into the weekend.
The award is the first for Nelson, Jr., in his career and the first for USM since Dasman McCullumn won on Sept. 22, 2014. the Golden Eagle defense since Daman McCullum won on Sept. 22, 2014.
Middle Tennessee sophomore receiver Richie James and UTEP junior RB Aaron Jones shared the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Comments