Titans promote former Southern Miss star Kalan Reed

Former Southern Miss cornerback Kalan Reed was added to the active roster for the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
Reed received a promotion from the practice squad after the Titans released cornerback Perrish Cox.
Cox led the Titans with three interceptions in 2015, but was struggling through the 2016 campaign. The Titans are in a bye week and will return to action with a home game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 11.
Reed was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2016 NFL Draft after the Titans picked him in the seventh round as the last overall selection (253rd).
Reed was one of USM's top defensive backs in all four years at the Hattiesburg school. He was named first-team All-Conference USA in 2015 with 19 passes defensed and a career-high four interceptions.
