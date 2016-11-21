Southern Miss basketball takes down Alabama A&M

The Southern Miss men's basketball team topped Alabama A&M 63-55 in Hattiesburg Monday night to improve to 3-1.
USM got most of its production in the frontcourt. Senior forward Raheem Watts had 19 points and five rebounds and sophomore center Time Rowe provided 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Golden Eagles shot 45.7 percent from the field and hit 18 of 21 free throws.
Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin Holland pitched in seven points and a game high of five assists.
Southern Miss won't play again until Nov. 30 when it hosts South Alabama in a 7 p.m. game.
USM led the game 38-27 at halftime thanks to a 5-0 run to close out the first half, including a 3-pointer by Rowe and a pair of free throws from Quinton Campbell
Alabama A&M drops to 0-4. The Bulldogs lost their first three games to Missouri State, Missouri and Tennessee Tech by an average of 41 points.
