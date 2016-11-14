Southern Miss

November 14, 2016 3:06 PM

General game time announced for Southern Miss-La. Tech game

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Conference USA and ESPN have finally revealed a general game time for the Nov. 25 Southern Miss regular season finale against Louisiana Tech.

The game will either kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPNews or at 4 p.m. on ESPNU at Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

The specific time for the game won't be announced until after the No. 19 slate of games.

Louisiana Tech (8-3, 6-1) has already clinched the Conference USA West title while USM (5-5, 3-3) is in need of one more win to reach bowl eligibility. The Bulldogs are off this week while USM is set to travel to North Texas for a 4:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

Related content

Southern Miss

Comments

Videos

Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

View more video

Sports Videos