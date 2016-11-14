General game time announced for Southern Miss-La. Tech game

1:16 Southern Miss' Mullens, Staggers talk about their big game Pause

2:48 Southern Miss fans meet their Golden Eagle football team

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues

0:42 Southern Miss tops Rice 3-2 with crazy finish

1:44 Southern Miss advances to C-USA title

0:17 Pascagoula's Hadley makes a web gem for Southern Miss

1:37 Brett Favre tosses first pitch at Hattiesburg C-USA tournament

0:56 Southern Miss senior overcomes injuries to play senior season

3:05 Video: Brett Favre is inducted into USM Alumni Hall of Fame

0:51 Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport