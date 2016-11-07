Southern Miss gives injury update on QB Nick Mullens, backup

The Southern Miss quarterback situation is up in the air as the team prepares to travel to Old Dominion on Saturday.
USM senior quarterback Nick Mullens left Saturday's 38-27 loss to Charlotte when officials stopped the game in the third quarter out of fear that he had suffered a concussion. He returned for one series, but was taken out for the rest of the game after he was sacked again.
Redshirt junior Parker Adamson replaced Mullens and played well, but he left the game late after suffering his own hard hit. He was unsteady on his feet after taking a hit on a scramble. He had to be helped off the field with one person under each arm.
On Monday, USM head coach Jay Hopson expressed optimism that Mullens will be ready to play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Norfolk, Va.
“I think Nick will be OK. We'll see how it goes,” Hopson said. “Parker Adamson, we'll see how it goes.”
Hopson said that freshman quarterback Keon Howard will get some reps this week in practice, but didn't say whether the staff was leaning toward removing his redshirt.
Junior Kwadra Griggs, a transfer quarterback from Itawamba Community College, returned to practice last week, but Hopson said Monday that he is ineligible to play this season.
Tez Parks, a redshirt sophomore running back, entered the game and threw an interception on his lone pass following Adamson's injury Saturday. Parks was a quarterback in high school.
USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson didn't reveal any contingency plans on Monday.
“I promise you, we have a plan,” he said. “We have guys that can run the offense.”
Southern Miss is 5-4 and 3-2 in Conference USA following Saturday's defeat.
