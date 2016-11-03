Southern Miss kicker named semifinalist for prestigious award

Southern Miss redshirt sophomore kicker Parker Shaunfield was named Thursday one of 20 semifinalists for the 2016 Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation's top placekicker.
Shaunfield made his first 12 field goal tries of the season before missing a 41-yarder on Saturday in a 24-14 win over Marshall in Hattiesburg. He has been successful on 33 consecutive extra point attempts.
Ole Miss junior Gary Wunderlich also made the list of 20. He has made 13 of 14 field goals this season.
Former Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Nichols won the award in 2003.
Shaunfield's season long is a 49-yarder in the season-opening win at Kentucky.
Shaunfield's streak of 12 field goal makes was the longest for USM since Danny Hrapmann hit 17 from 2009-10.
Hrapmann was named a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2010, but the honor went to Oklahoma State's Dan Bailey.
The three finalists for this year's award will be announced on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced on Dec. 8 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
