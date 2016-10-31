Report: Patriots trade Southern Miss’ Jamie Collins

In a stunning development, former Southern Miss football star Jamie Collins was traded away from the New England Patriots on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Collins has been shipped to the Cleveland Browns for a compensatory third-round pick, according to Schefter.
Collins has 43 tackles in seven games played this season for the Patriots. He has 291 career tackles in 50 games.
Schefter noted that Collins is in the last year of his contract and he will become a prime candidate for the Browns' franchise tag for next season if he isn't signed to a new contract first.
The Franklin County native was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2015. He had 89 tackles in 12 games last year.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Collins is considered one of the more athletic linebackers in the NFL.
