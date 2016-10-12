Report: LSU’s Fournette out for Southern Miss game

LSU star running back Leonard Fournette will sit out this Saturday's game against Southern Miss due to a lingering ankle injury, The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told The Advocate the news, adding that he believed Fournette will return at some point this season.
Fournette has not practiced in three weeks.
“I don't think he's going to play,” Orgeron told The Advocate. “Hasn't practiced. I would not expect him to be ready this Saturday.”
Orgeron said that the move wasn't precautionary.
“No, he's not ready. He's just not ready,” Orgeron said. “It's taking a little longer than we thought. I'm sure if he'd be ready, he'd be playing. He's not ready to even practice right now.”
LSU (3-2) hosts Southern Miss (4-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
