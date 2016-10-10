Hopson gives injury update on Southern Miss QB Mullens

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said Monday that Nick Mullens’ right thumb, injured in Saturday’s 55-32 loss to UTSA, was not broken.
However, Hopson did not say that Mullens, a four-year starter, would be 100 percent OK for this Saturday night’s game at LSU.
“He didn’t break it,” Hopson said. “We’ll go out today at practice and we’ll go out there and see how he’s chucking it around. He’s a tough guy. I think he’s going to be fine, but we’ll see.”
Mullens was hurt when he followed through on a pass and his thumb hit the helmet of a UTSA linebacker.
Against UTSA, Mullens completed 24 of 47 passes for 370 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Saturday.
Redshirt junior Parker Adamson is the backup quarterback for USM. He has completed 6 of 12 passes for 38 yards and interception in three games this season.
