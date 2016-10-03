Game time, network set for LSU-Southern Miss

The game time and TV network have finally been set for the Oct. 15 LSU-Southern Miss game.
The Tigers (3-2) and Golden Eagles (4-1) will kick it off at 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.
USM and LSU have only played twice before in football with the series tied at 1-1. In the last meeting, the Golden Eagles won 20-18 in Baton Rouge in 1994.
Southern Miss, which won 44-35 at Kentucky in the season opener, is coming off a 44-28 victory over Rice.
The LSU offense got rolling under new head coach Ed Orgeron with a 42-7 win over Missouri last week. Les Miles was fired as the LSU head coach on Sept. 26.
USM travels to UTSA this Saturday while LSU travels to Florida.
