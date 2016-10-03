Southern Miss

October 3, 2016 1:30 PM

Game time, network set for LSU-Southern Miss

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

The game time and TV network have finally been set for the Oct. 15 LSU-Southern Miss game.

The Tigers (3-2) and Golden Eagles (4-1) will kick it off at 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

USM and LSU have only played twice before in football with the series tied at 1-1. In the last meeting, the Golden Eagles won 20-18 in Baton Rouge in 1994.

Southern Miss, which won 44-35 at Kentucky in the season opener, is coming off a 44-28 victory over Rice.

The LSU offense got rolling under new head coach Ed Orgeron with a 42-7 win over Missouri last week. Les Miles was fired as the LSU head coach on Sept. 26.

USM travels to UTSA this Saturday while LSU travels to Florida.

Related content

Southern Miss

Comments

Videos

Southern Miss' Mullens, Staggers talk about their big game

View more video

Sports Videos