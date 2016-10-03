Southern Miss

October 3, 2016 11:53 AM

Southern Miss receiver earns Conference USA honor

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Southern Miss junior receiver Allenzae Staggers was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week Monday after putting up huge numbers Saturday in a 44-28 win over Rice.

Staggers caught six passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, setting a USM single-game record for receiving yardage.

Staggers, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, caught touchdown passes of 75, 81 and 93 yards on his first three receptions of the game.

The Woodville native has 17 catches for 470 yards and five touchdowns this season, leading USM in receiving yardage and touchdown receptions.

Related content

Southern Miss

Comments

Videos

Southern Miss' Mullens, Staggers talk about their big game

View more video

Sports Videos