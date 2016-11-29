Gin Blossoms to play free New Orleans Bowl show —will USM be there?

Rockers the Gin Blossoms will co-headline a free show Friday, Dec. 16, with New Orleans favorites Better Than Ezra at Champions Square.
The show is the kickoff party for the 2016 R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, which will be played at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Although the teams for the bowl have not been announced, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6) are one of the top contenders to represent Conference USA against a Sun Belt team.
The New Orleans Bowl was started in 2001. In last year’s game, Louisiana Tech beat Arkansas State 47-28.
More information about the concert can be found here. Tickets to the New Orleans Bowl are available at Ticketmaster.com.
