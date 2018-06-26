Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer detailed his new recruit in a funny video posted to social media. Stay for the end when 'Granny' gives Meyer some bad news.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer detailed his new recruit in a funny video posted to social media. Stay for the end when 'Granny' gives Meyer some bad news. Jay LaPrete Associated Press

Watch Ohio State's latest football recruit giving bad news to head coach Urban Meyer

By Jason Dill

June 26, 2018 12:29 PM

Ross Smith and his 90-year-old grandmother are internet sensations with viral videos generating 2.2 million Instagram followers and more than 43,000 Twitter followers.

The comedic "Granny" character made its way into the Ohio State football program.

Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer details all the happenings of his latest recruit, which is the aforementioned Granny, in a video posted to Ohio State's football Twitter account.

There are many funny moments, including the very end when Granny, who is wearing a 'Straight Outta the Nursing home" T-Shirt that is based off legendary rap group N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' album and movie, tells Meyer about some bad news.

She's transferring to Michigan, which is Ohio State's biggest rival.

Watch it here:

