Watch Ohio State's latest football recruit giving bad news to head coach Urban Meyer

Ross Smith and his 90-year-old grandmother are internet sensations with viral videos generating 2.2 million Instagram followers and more than 43,000 Twitter followers.
The comedic "Granny" character made its way into the Ohio State football program.
Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer details all the happenings of his latest recruit, which is the aforementioned Granny, in a video posted to Ohio State's football Twitter account.
There are many funny moments, including the very end when Granny, who is wearing a 'Straight Outta the Nursing home" T-Shirt that is based off legendary rap group N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' album and movie, tells Meyer about some bad news.
She's transferring to Michigan, which is Ohio State's biggest rival.
Watch it here:
