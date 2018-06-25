UCF's battle with college football's elite takes next step. This time, a player weighs in.

UCF starting quarterback McKenzie Milton gave his thoughts on the Knights' placement in college football's hierarchy as well as the College Football Playoff, which did not include UCF as one of the four teams competing for last year's national title.
UCF was the only undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision program, and the Knights capped their season with a signature victory over Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
"The main thing the playoff committee is looking for is sustained success," Milton told Houma Today. “Alabama, sustained success. Georgia, sustained success. Clemson, sustained success. Alabama and Clemson have been in the playoffs all three years."
Milton added it will matter if UCF goes undefeated again or losing one game, because it will be sustained success after a 13-0 season, Houma Today reported.
Milton also expressed how he felt UCF compared to in-state opponents such as Florida State, Florida and Miami — three Power 5 programs.
"Look at the talent. Look at the film. They should consider us with those guys," Milton told Houma Today. "I think we were a better team than all three of them last year. We can compete with any of those guys. We have to keep working, keep recruiting good guys, guys who are going to buy in and stay true to what we’re doing."
UCF's undefeated season in 2017-18 drew national attention when athletic director Danny White and the school proclaimed themselves national champions. That was followed with a parade at Orlando's Disney World, championship merchandise, banner and rings.
Alabama players threw shade, via social media, at UCF after winning the national title with a victory over Georgia in the CFP championship game.
Various players took exception to UCF's claims, and even head coach Nick Saban spoke publicly about it several months following the season.
Scott Frost, who coached UCF last season, responded to Saban's comments despite leaving the Knights to become Nebraska's head coach following the college football season.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments