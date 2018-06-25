Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham gives an update on injured shoulder

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s spring was limited for the Tigers this spring after offseason surgery on his left, nonthrowing shoulder. With the season a little over two months away, the rising junior offered an update on his status.

Stidham spoke to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday. Stidham was asked about his shoulder and explained that his recovery since the surgery in January has gone just fine.

“I feel great,” Stidham said, per AL.com’s Matt Zenitz. “Shoulder's good finally, and it's been a good summer so far. Just continuing to get momentum as we go forward into the rest of the summer.”

Stidham also said he has no limitations with the shoulder, saying “Now I’m good to go.”

Stidham was limited during Auburn’s spring practices and competed in a 7-on-7 setup to start the Tigers’ A-Day scrimmage in April. Once the traditional scrimmage began, Stidham returned to the sideline.

Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns in his debut season for the Tigers. Auburn won 10 games in 2017 and captured the SEC West division title for the first time since 2013.

With his first year in the books, Stidham explained how tough competing in the SEC really is on a player.

“It’s a grind every week, that’s for sure,” Stidham said. “When you’re playing LSU, Bama, Georgia, [Texas] A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State every single week, it takes a toll on your body. It’s a grind, but that’s what makes it fun. Obviously, we had a good year in the West, and we’re looking forward to build off of that.”

With his shoulder no longer an issue, Stidham’s attention is fixed on the fall. The Tigers are expected to once again contend for the conference crown, with Stidham as one of the leading reasons why expectations are so high.

According to Stidham, there’s more of a focus from himself and his teammates leading up to this season.

“For whatever reason, this summer, to me, it feels a lot different than last summer,” Stidham said. “Just from a mind-set standpoint, everybody's really locked in and trying to do everything they can to help the team out and to make sure we're the best that we can be.”