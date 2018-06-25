A former NFL first-round draft pick was arrested for the ninth time since 2010

Keith McCants, who played defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at the University of Alabama, was arrested on two charges by the Pinellas County Sherrif's Office in Florida, according to arrest records.
McCants was arrested early Monday, booked into jail at 4:24 a.m., according to records, for felony crack cocaine possession and a second offense for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
He's held on a $2,000 bond for the crack cocaine charge and an additional $150 for the driver license charge, according to records.
McCants, 50, was arrested for the ninth time in the Tampa area across four different counties since 2010, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Associated Press reported McCants most recent arrest was in January, which was also for driving with a suspended license.
McCants was arrested on cocaine possession charges in 2010 and 2011, which ended with a guilty plea, a 16-day jail sentence and probation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
In 2011 and 2013, McCants was arrested on outstanding warrants from Alabama, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
McCants last played in the NFL in 1995. He was an All-American at Alabama and the Bucs picked him fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft.
Other NFL teams McCants played for were the Oilers and Cardinals.
He faces a July 10 court date, according to records.
