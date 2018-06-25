A former NFL first-round draft pick was arrested for the ninth time since 2010

In this Jan 17, 2009, file photo, Keith McCants poses for a portrait in Mobile, Ala. Pinellas County Jail records show 50-year-old Keith McCants, a former defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Alabama, was arrested early Monday, June 25, 2018, near St. Petersburg. He's charged with a felony count of possession of crack cocaine and driving with a revoked or suspended license. John David Mercer Associated Press/Press-Register