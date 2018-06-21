The Miami Hurricanes' #Surge19 class grows with the addition of this in-state prospect

Add another player to the Miami Hurricanes' 2019 recruiting class.

Defensive end Jahfari Harvey, a three-star prospect out of Vero Beach High, announced his commitment to The U on Wednesday night.

"Thank you lord I’m here I never imagined this," Harvey wrote in his tweet announcing the decision. "I am committed to the university of Miami."

Harvey, at 6-3 and 215-pounds, is ranked 88th in the class among players from the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports composite. Nationally, he is No. 47 among weak-side defensive ends and No. 652 among all prospects. He chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Georgia and Michigan, among others.

Harvey's commitment brings the Hurricanes' 2019 recruiting class — known on social media as #Surge19 — up to 16 players. Mark Richt's class is ranked seventh nationally, according to 247Sports. Miami has commitments from 14 of the top 100 players in Florida. Harvey is UM's fourth commitment this month, joining Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna four-star athlete Te'Cory Couch, Carol City three-star cornerback Jarvis Brownlee and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas three-star defensive end Jason Munoz.

Orbal commitments are non-binding until a student-athlete signs a letter of intent on national signing day.