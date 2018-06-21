Former Georgia Bulldogs football player co-writes opinion piece to President Trump

Closing in on his 15th season in the NFL, former Georgia football player Benjamin Watson has been one of the league’s most outspoken athletes over the years. That was again the case Thursday, when the Super Bowl-champion tight end shared his thoughts on prison reform.
Watson and fellow NFL players Doug Baldwin, Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins co-wrote a New York Times opinion piece titled, “President Trump, Here’s Whom You Should Pardon.” In the article, they reference Trump telling NFL athletes to give him names of those they felt were “unfairly treated by the justice system.” The writers argue that naming names is not enough and instead call for significant prison reform.
“President Trump could help,” they wrote. “He could use his powers, including the clemency power, to make a real dent in the federal prison population. People like Alice Johnson, for example, should not be given de facto life sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the first place. The president could stop that from happening by issuing a blanket pardon for people in that situation who have already served long sentences.
“Of the roughly 185,000 people locked up in federal prisons, about 79,000 are there for drug offenses of some kind — and 13.5 percent of them have sentences of 20 years or more. Imagine how many more Alice Johnsons the president could pardon if he treated the issue like the systemic problem it is, rather than asking professional football players for a few cases.”
The piece later argues for better handling of elderly inmates — which would include releasing drug offenders 60 years old or older whose convictions were not recent — as well as eliminating life without parole sentences for nonviolent offenses.
In closing, they wrote, “President Trump, please note: Our being professional athletes has nothing to do with our commitment to fighting injustice. We are citizens who embrace the values of empathy, integrity and justice, and we will fight for what we believe is right.
“We weren’t elected to do this. We do it because we love this country, our communities and the people in them. This is our America, our right.”
Comments