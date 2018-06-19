Athlon Sports released its All-America preseason team. See who made the list.

Athlon Sports released its 2018 All-America preseason team on Tuesday. The magazine's picks included 108 players split among four different teams.
The Big Ten had the most players selected to Athlon's 2018 team with 22 players. The SEC came in close behind at 21, followed by the ACC at 19. As Athlon's Steve Lassan noted, the preseason team is put together on projections for the 2018 season, not past statistics or accomplishments.
Below is Athlon Sports' 2018 All-America team:
First Team
QB - Will Grier, West Virginia
RB - Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
RB - Bryce Love, Stanford
All-Purpose - Myles Gaskin, Washington
WR - A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR - David Sills, West Virginia
TE - Noah Fant, Iowa
C - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
OL - David Edwards, Wisconsin
OL - Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
OL - Dalton Risner, Kansas State
OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama
DL - Christian Wilkins, Clemson
DL - Nick Bosa, Ohio State
DL - Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
DL - Ed Oliver, Houston
LB - Cameron Smith, USC
LB - Troy Dye, Oregon
LB - Devin White, LSU
CB - Byron Murphy, Washington
CB - Greedy Williams, LSU
S - Jaquan Johnson, Miami
S - Taylor Rapp, Washington
K - Matt Gay, Utah
P - Mitch Wishowsky, Utah
KR - Tony Pollard, Memphis
PR - KaVontae Turpin, TCU
Second Team
QB - Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB - AJ Dillon, Boston College
RB - Devin Singletary, FAU
All-Purpose - D'Andre Swift, Georgia
WR - N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE - Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
C - Toa Lobendahn, USC
OL - Trey Adams, Washington
OL - Nate Herbig, Stanford
OL - Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL - Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
DL - Rashan Gary, Michigan
DL - Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
DL - Chase Winovich, Michigan
DL - Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
LB - Devin Bush, Michigan
LB - T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
LB - Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
CB - Deandre Baker, Georgia
CB - Mark Gilbert, Duke
S - D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
S - Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
K - Dominik Eberle, Utah State
P - Jake Bailey, Stanford
KR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
PR - Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Third Team
QB - Kahlil Tate, Arizona
RB - J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
RB - Damien Harris, Alabama
All-Purpose - Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
WR - Penny Hart, Georgia State
WR - Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
TE - Kaden Smith, Stanford
C - Jake Hanson, Oregon
OL - Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
OL - Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL - Andrew Thomas, Georgia
DL - Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL - Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
DL - Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL - Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech
LB - Joe Bachie, Michigan State
LB - Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
LB - Shaq Quarterman, Miami
CB - Julian Love, Notre Dame
CB - Brian Peavy, Iowa State
S - Lukas Denis, Boston College
S - Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P - Corliss Waitman, South Alabama
KR - Marcus Green, ULM
PR - Avery Williams, Boise State
Fourth Team
QB - Trace McSorley, Penn State
RB - Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
RB - David Montgomery, Iowa State
All-Purpose - Cam Akers, Florida State
WR - Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska
WR - Kelvin Harmon, N.C. State
TE - Caleb Wilson, UCLA
C - Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
OL - Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
OL - Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
OL - Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
OL - Michael Jordan, Ohio State
DL - Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL - Austin Bryant, Clemson
DL - Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
DL - Zach Allen, Boston College
LB - Dre'Mont Jones (DL), Ohio State
LB - Khalil Hodge, Buffalo
LB - Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
CB - Te'von Coney (LB), Notre Dame
CB - Lavert Hill, Michigan
S - Levonta Taylor (CB), Florida State
S - Marvell Tell, USC
K - Rafael Gaglianone, Wisconsin
P - Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
KR - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina
PR - Michael Walker, Boston College
