Ole Miss Rebels three-star recruit makes commitment decision

Three-star offensive tackle Carter Colquitt (Buford, Georgia) committed to Ole Miss on Monday. The 6-5, 300-pound Colquitt chose the Rebels over the likes of N.C. State and Auburn.
Colquitt is considered the 98th-best player in Georgia, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. According to those same metrics, Colquitt is the 89th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2019.
Colquitt took an unofficial visit to Oxford in April. He returned on an official visit on June 9 and 10 before going to N.C. State for an official visit on June 14.
Colquitt told 247Sports that Ole Miss felt like home and that the Rebels coaching staff made him feel like family. Colquitt said he made sure he didn’t leap before he looked, but after considering his options he decided Ole Miss was the place to be.
“I kind of knew when I left Oxford that it was going to be Ole Miss,” Colquitt said. “I wanted to visit N.C. State with an open mind, and I did. I knew God would ultimately lead me to where I was supposed to be.”
Colquitt’s commitment gives Ole Miss 14 commitments in the Class of 2019. Colquitt is the third offensive line commit for the Rebels, joining three-star guard Bryce Ramsey and three-star tackle Nick Broeker.
