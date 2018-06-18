UF's mascot mimicked LeBron before the College World Series. It didn't help the Gators

The University of Florida Gators baseball team was about an hour and a half away from making its debut in the College World Series against Texas Tech on Sunday night when its mascot decided to have some fun on Twitter.
Albert, the plush alligator mascot who once saved a young fan from a foul ball and is visible at just about every UF sporting event, posted a side-by-side picture on social media of him and LeBron James from before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Suit, dress shirt ... and shorts.
"Hey @KingJames," the mascot tweeted, "Real recognize Real."
Unfortunately for the Gators, they suffered the same fate as James' Cleveland Cavaliers. Florida, the defending national championships, dropped its CWS opener to the Red Raiders 6-3 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Cavaliers lost Game 1 to the Golden State Warriors 124-114 in overtime and wound up being swept.
If the Gators (47-20) want to avoid being swept, they will need to defeat Texas in Tuesday's elimination game. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. from T.D. Ameritrade Park. Jackson Kowar (9-5, 3.24 ERA) will be on the mound for UF.
Florida will have to win four straight games for a chance to move on to the CWS finals and have a chance to repeat.
