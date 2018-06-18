Georgia Bulldogs pull off a huge surprise by getting this four-star recruit to commit

In the world of recruiting, there are sometimes commitments that seem to catch many people off guard. The Georgia Bulldogs reeled in one such commitment on Sunday.
Four-star offensive tackle Xavier Truss (Warwick, Rhode Island) committed to Georgia on Father’s Day. The 6-8, 350-pound Truss is considered the best player in the state and the 15th overall offensive tackle, per 247Sports.
Truss took an unofficial visit to Georgia on Saturday before making his announcement the following day. Truss had 31 offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Penn State.
Truss told DawgNation in April he plans to sign during the December early signing period but will not be able to enroll early.
It was widely assumed that Truss would wind up committing to the Nittany Lions. Per 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections, all 16 experts who submitted predictions on Truss’ recruitment said he was Penn State bound.
Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman shared his excitement about Truss’ commitment with a video featuring himself and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
Truss’ commitment capped off a strong last few days of recruiting for the Bulldogs. On Friday, Georgia picked up a commitment from rising senior John Rhys Plumlee, a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Georgia now has 10 commitments in the Class of 2019. The Bulldogs have the fifth-best recruiting class, per 247Sports’ team rankings.
