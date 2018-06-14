A college baseball fan surprised his ailing father with a memorable Father's Day gift

With Father's Day fast approaching, Florida resident Matt Lea made a grand gesture for his father, Billy, who is battling Alzheimer's in Mississippi.
He got himself and his father tickets for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, to cheer on Mississippi State.
Lea posted a video on Twitter detailing his arrival to his parents home, which is 12 hours from where he lives in Florida.
After arriving, Lea gives his father a Mississippi State shirt and asks him if they can watch the Bulldogs games in the CWS for Father's Day.
Then the twist, it's actually a trip to Omaha. That tugs at Billy's heartstrings.
The post went viral.
On Thursday, Lea tweeted a video with a caption thanking everyone for the support that included people asking to pay for their meals and hotel for the road trip.
"I’m very grateful for that but if you’re willing to do that, just make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s fund," Lea wrote. "I’ll try to keep this journey updated as we go."
