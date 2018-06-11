Alabama names scholarship in honor of C.M. Newton

Alabama will memorialize the late C.M. Newton by naming a scholarship in his honor, the school announced Monday.
The C.M. Newton Memorial Scholarship will benefit a men’s basketball player. Newton coached the Crimson Tide teams from 1968 to 1980.
“We wanted to find another way to have Coach Newton’s legacy live on at The University of Alabama,” Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a news release. “After consulting with the Newton family, we decided that endowing a scholarship to benefit a men’s basketball student-athlete in his honor would be a fitting tribute to a man who has meant so much to this program and our university. Coach Newton’s impact is something that will never be forgotten. And this scholarship is just another way for us to recognize his contributions.”
Alabama Coach Avery Johnson welcomed the memorial scholarship as “a terrific way to honor a person who meant so much to so many. Coach Newton opened doors for people who may not have otherwise had an opportunity. And this endowment will ensure that his legacy will continue to carry on in the way he lived his life.”
Newton, who played for Kentucky and later became the school’s director of athletics, died on June 4 at age 88.
Donations can be made by calling 205-348-9727 or by check made out to Crimson Tide Foundation, noting the C.M. Newton Memorial Scholarship, and sent to Box 870343, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487.
Comments