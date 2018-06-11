In this file photo, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) gets past Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (18) to carry the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.
In this file photo, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) gets past Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (18) to carry the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.
College Sports

Auburn favored to land this 4-star running back. Other national powers make his top 10

June 11, 2018 01:56 PM

Four-star running back Derrian Brown announced his top 10 list of college football suitors on Sunday.

Brown, who plays at Buford (Georgia) High, is rated the 13th-best running back for the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings.

He has offers from 34 schools.

His top 10 features a heavy dose of SEC schools.

Among those are Auburn, considered the favorite to land his pledge, and LSU, Florida, Alabama and Arkansas.

The non-SEC programs making Brown's top 10 include Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.

