This coveted football recruit with South Florida ties was at Florida State's skills camp

The first Florida State University football recruiting camp under new head coach Willie Taggart began Friday.
The skills portion of the camp for quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs was held Friday. The camp, which is open to any student entering ninth through 12th grades, gave FSU's coaching staff a glimpse into future recruiting classes from underclassmen.
They also saw this year's potential recruiting targets.
Friday's session featured four-star quarterback Peter Parrish, who plays for Central High in Phenix City, Alabama. Parrish spent his childhood in Miami and has more than 20 offers. The rising senior's offers include Mississippi State and Florida.
New UF head coach Dan Mullen extended Parrish's first offer when Mullen was still at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs and Cincinnati are the leading candidates to land Parrish's pledge, according to 247 Sports.
On Friday, Parrish worked with FSU quarterbacks coach Walt Bell on throwing and footwork during the skills camp.
The Seminoles haven made an offer to Parrish, though that could change by the end of the three-day camp that continues Saturday for skill players. Running backs, linebackers and specialists are featured Sunday.
Parrish is ranked No. 9 among dual-threat quarterbacks for the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.
FSU already has a quarterback commit for the #Tribe19 class in Sam Howell, who is from Sun Valley High in Monroe, North Carolina. Howell, a four-star recruit, is the No. 4 ranked pro-style quarterback for the 2019 class.
